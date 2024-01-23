Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Markel Group by 99,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,172,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 86,597.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 220,824 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,461.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,411.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,441.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

