Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,591 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $17,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $128.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.47. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $79.16 and a twelve month high of $129.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.