Machina Capital S.A.S. Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

KEYS opened at $155.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.78 and a 200-day moving average of $142.66. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Get Our Latest Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.