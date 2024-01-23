Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $230,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,622 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $2,442,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PTC by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 676,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,853,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 10.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PTC opened at $177.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.38, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,112,502.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,314.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,112,502.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,314.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.67.
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
