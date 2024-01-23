Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 21,242 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,242 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $14,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,828,000 after buying an additional 105,738,745 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,605,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $56.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

