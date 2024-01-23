Machina Capital S.A.S. Decreases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $1,235,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 106,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $129.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.87. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $131.28. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.68%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

