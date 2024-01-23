Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in CBRE Group by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $87.41 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

