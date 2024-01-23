Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 20,372 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,034 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 20,372 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.85. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

