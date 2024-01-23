Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 179.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in United Rentals by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE URI opened at $578.89 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $585.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.92.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

