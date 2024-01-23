GensoKishi Metaverse Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.44 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $7.69 million and $1.44 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,786,459 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

