Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after buying an additional 1,858,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,089,349,000 after buying an additional 1,323,821 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE IR opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average of $68.69. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.