Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.31.
Capital One Financial Price Performance
COF stock opened at $129.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.96. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $134.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capital One Financial
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 2 gene editing stocks to keep on your 2024 watchlist
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Johnson & Johnson’s stock price is at a critical turning point
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 uranium stocks to buy as the metal hits 16-year high
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.