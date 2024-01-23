Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $129.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.96. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $134.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.