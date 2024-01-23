9,071 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,053,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Unity Software by 71,678.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,324,000 after buying an additional 11,368,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,191,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,683,000 after buying an additional 147,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,766,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on U. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Unity Software Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE U opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $51,787.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,162,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,652,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $51,787.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,033,254 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,404. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.