Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $281,000 Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 12.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 2.4 %

TECH opened at $72.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.27. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.