Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $352,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,884 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 27.5% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 30.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,914,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $203.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.65 and a 52 week high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.