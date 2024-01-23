Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $367,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.81. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

