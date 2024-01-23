Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 59.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KNSL opened at $406.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $256.70 and a one year high of $457.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

KNSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

