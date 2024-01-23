TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.17 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $203.74 million and $24.17 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00071777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022755 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001406 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,779,105,155 coins and its circulating supply is 8,970,831,450 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

