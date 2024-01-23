Machina Capital S.A.S. Lowers Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,130 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in NU were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in NU by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NU by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after buying an additional 17,525,819 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in NU by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 71,031,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,438,000 after buying an additional 1,521,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NU by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after buying an additional 35,079,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NU by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,556,000 after buying an additional 10,863,281 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NU opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.18.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

