Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 1,387 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Biogen by 176,592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,012,000 after purchasing an additional 224,668 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $248.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.05. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.50.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

