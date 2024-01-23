Lmcg Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,945,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWR opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $78.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.