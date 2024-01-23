Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $76,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,703,000 after purchasing an additional 267,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 449,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,585,000 after purchasing an additional 263,259 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,540,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,385,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGEN opened at $184.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.04. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $200.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

