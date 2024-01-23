Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $433,000 Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 559.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,439,000 after buying an additional 147,932 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $12,086,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 129,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.5 %

TEL stock opened at $133.18 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $146.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

