Lmcg Investments LLC Increases Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 107.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLD opened at $383.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $184.50 and a twelve month high of $383.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.62.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TopBuild from $369.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

