Lmcg Investments LLC Boosts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 297,681 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.79.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $140.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $142.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

