Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 853 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,267,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,017,000 after buying an additional 543,827 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,254,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after acquiring an additional 380,114 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AVTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

