Lmcg Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $309.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $318.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.30. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

