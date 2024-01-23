Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,494 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $734,913,000 after buying an additional 224,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $412,938,000 after buying an additional 180,839 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 71.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $400,821,000 after buying an additional 1,579,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $246,906,000 after acquiring an additional 65,207 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.88 and a beta of 1.97. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.00%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,661 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.