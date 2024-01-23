Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,494 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $734,913,000 after buying an additional 224,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $412,938,000 after buying an additional 180,839 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 71.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $400,821,000 after buying an additional 1,579,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $246,906,000 after acquiring an additional 65,207 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wynn Resorts Price Performance
Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.88 and a beta of 1.97. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $117.86.
Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.00%.
Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts
In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,661 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
