Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after acquiring an additional 471,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $11,538,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,452,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,132,000 after buying an additional 274,700 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,604,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after buying an additional 217,902 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPHD stock opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.