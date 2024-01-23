Lmcg Investments LLC Makes New $752,000 Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WEX by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,069,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in WEX by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,024,000 after acquiring an additional 172,805 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,531,000 after purchasing an additional 140,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $203.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.95 and a 52-week high of $205.87.

Insider Transactions at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. On average, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on WEX

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.