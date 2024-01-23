25,750 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Coupang by 64.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 73,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coupang by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 605,499 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 75.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.20. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,006,290 shares of company stock worth $461,800,170 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. UBS Group downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

