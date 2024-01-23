Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 540 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.1% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Target by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $140.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

