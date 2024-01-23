Lmcg Investments LLC Invests $205,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

CINF opened at $111.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average of $103.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

