3M (NYSE:MMM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. 3M updated its FY24 guidance to $9.35-9.75 EPS.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $123.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on 3M

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.