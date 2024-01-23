Advisor OS LLC Raises Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,107,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 12.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,788,000 after buying an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2,358.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,382,000 after buying an additional 948,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waste Connections by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after buying an additional 609,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN stock opened at $152.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $153.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

