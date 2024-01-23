Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $56.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

