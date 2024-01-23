Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $104.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.04.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

