Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 67,675 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,675 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 371.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,465.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor acquired 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,527. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 15,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $163,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,465.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

HAIN opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

