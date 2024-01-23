Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $341,922,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in AON by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $306.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.95. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.31.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

