Welch & Forbes LLC Has $360,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in DexCom by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.19.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $129.29 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.18. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

