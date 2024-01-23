RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in RingCentral by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 161,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in RingCentral by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,478 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,591 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.97. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RNG

About RingCentral

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.