Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 416 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $63.68.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.22%.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

