West Coast Financial LLC Has $6.53 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. AJ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $525,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $147.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $348.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day moving average of $150.21.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PG

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,480 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,498. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.