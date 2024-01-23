Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $256.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $259.57.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

