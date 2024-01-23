Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

EBC stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on EBC

Eastern Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.