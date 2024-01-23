Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 279 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $187.22 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.04.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

