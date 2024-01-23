iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Agincourt Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day moving average of $96.05.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

