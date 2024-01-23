Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Price Performance
BX stock opened at $121.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.32.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.15.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
