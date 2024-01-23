Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 162 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Allstate by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $155.38 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $156.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. HSBC assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

