Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,397 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

